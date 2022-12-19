Edward Eninu
MP Okabe's Death: We Have Lost a Strong Pillar in Our Home - Parents

19 Dec 2022 Serere, Eastern Region, Uganda
Parents of the fallen MP, Patrick Okabe in Oburin, Serere.

Rev. Mesulam and his wife Lucy Abilet say that their son has been the source of their livelihoods and a son who provided everything they needed as parents when he was still alive. According to Rev. Abilet, 87, Okabe was a very caring child whose death has left them devastated.

 

