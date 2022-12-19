In short
Rev. Mesulam and his wife Lucy Abilet say that their son has been the source of their livelihoods and a son who provided everything they needed as parents when he was still alive. According to Rev. Abilet, 87, Okabe was a very caring child whose death has left them devastated.
MP Okabe's Death: We Have Lost a Strong Pillar in Our Home - Parents
