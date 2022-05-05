MPs Baffled By Excess Payment of UGX 3.9b to Kampala Archdiocese

In short
The committee is conducting inquiries into the operations of ULC following a report by John Muwanga, the Auditor General for the 2020/2021 financial year that unearthed several irregularities.
MPs Baffled By Excess Payment of UGX 3.9b to Kampala Archdiocese5 May 2022, 17:01 Comments 88 Views Crime Parliament Religion Updates
MPs on COSASE meeting officials of the Uganda Land Commission at Parliament. Photo by Dominic Ochola_URN
In short
Mentioned: COSASE Church of Uganda Inspector General of Government (IGG) Kampala Archdiocese. The Uganda Land Commission – ULC
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.