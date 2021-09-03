In short
Mulago Hospital Executive Director Dr Byarugaba Baterana told journalists on Friday that the facility was only availed a paltry 8.7 billion Shillings for drugs, yet they need up to 101 billion Shillings. He says that the hospital at the moment only gets an allocation of 69.3 billion Shillings of which 29 billion goes to payment of staff salaries.
Mulago Explains Why Patients Continue Paying for Specialized Services
The Newly inaugurated board of Mulago hospital was sworn by the Registrar of the High Court Civil Division Jameson Kalemani.
