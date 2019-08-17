Anthony Kushaba
12:45

Multiple Borrowing Forcing Ntungamo Teachers to Abandon Classes

17 Aug 2019, 12:43 Comments 146 Views Business and finance Education Misc Updates

In short
Johnson Muhinda, the Chairperson Ntungamo District Head Teacher’s Association, says the challenge is serious among some teachers who embark on ambitious projects, which leave them heavily indebted.


The teachers are said to have alongside loans from commercial banks gone ahead to get more money from microfinance institutions

and money lenders.

 

