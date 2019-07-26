Museveni Asks Encroachers to Voluntarily Vacate Wetlands

In short
President Yoweri Museveni has reiterated that encroachers irrespective of the social status must put into consideration the effects of their activities on nature, citing the silting of water bodies, resulting in a water crisis in several urban centres. He emphasized that the depletion of the environment must stop.
Museveni Asks Encroachers to Voluntarily Vacate Wetlands26 Jul 2019, 07:22 Comments 130 Views Environment Misc Updates
