Christopher Kisekka
Museveni Clarifies on Reopening Date for Places of Worship

25 Sep 2020, 11:11 Comments 94 Views Religion Updates
Museveni speaking at State House

In short
Through his social media platforms, the president re-echoed that when places of worship are reopened, they will not hold a congregation of people exceeding 70. The president also highlights that religious institution will not hold night prayers, and there will be no kids' Sunday school.

 

