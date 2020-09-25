In short
Through his social media platforms, the president re-echoed that when places of worship are reopened, they will not hold a congregation of people exceeding 70. The president also highlights that religious institution will not hold night prayers, and there will be no kids' Sunday school.
Museveni Clarifies on Reopening Date for Places of Worship
