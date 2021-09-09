Museveni Demands School Re-opening Date By Next Week

In short
The directive follows a meeting that happened on Tuesday this week between president Museveni, ministries of education and of health and the Covid-19 national task force on the safe reopening of schools.
Museveni Demands School Re-opening Date By Next Week9 Sep 2021, 16:40 Comments 315 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Media Health Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Nabbanja tasked on reopening dates school reopening dates
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.