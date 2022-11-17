In short
According to a statement issued by State House on Thursday, the President met with the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, Kampala Ministers and officials from the Kampala Capital City Authority- KCCA and issued a number of directives to guide the management of City markets.
Museveni Reiterates His Directives Regarding Management of City Markets
17 Nov 2022
