Imam Idi Kasozi, the head of the Uganda Muslim Youth Assembly, confirmed to Journalists that Muzaata was dead and that he learnt about the death of Muzaata shortly after he was from Kumar prayers. He said that the Muslim fraternity has lost an icon, a strong pillar who has been a strong person on speaking on issues that affect Islam.
Muslims, Ugandans Mourn Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata
4 Dec 2020
