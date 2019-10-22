MUST Gets Police Station after Death of Student

In short
Police has opened up a police station at Mbarara University of science and technology following the death of a student last week
The police station was opened today following a meeting by the Mbarara district security committee to address increased cases of insecurity in the area.
Brian Akampurira, a 2nd-year medical student of Mbarara University of Science and Technology-MUST was on Friday last week found dead in TASO village near a lagoon.
