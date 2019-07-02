In short
The decision to fire the MUSTASA chairperson comes barely a week after staff resumed their strike following the expiry of a two weeks ultimatum they gave management to address their concerns including among others conducting a forensic audit into university finances and reinstating the public relations officer.
MUST Staff Chairperson Handed Vote of No Confidence
