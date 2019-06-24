In short
A staff general assembly held at the University’s main the campus on Monday unanimously agreed to resume the strike on grounds that their demands have not been addressed.
The staff who held a General Assembly at the main campus in Mbarara expressed disappointment the top management of the University over what they refer to as continued harassment of staff especially those who were at the forefront of the strike, maladministration among others.
MUST Staff Resume Strike24 Jun 2019, 18:38 Comments 219 Views Misc Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.