Nabbanja Apologizes Over Delayed Upgrade Of Three Roads In Nakaseke

Allan Mayanja Ssebunya, the Nakaseke Central Member of Parliament says that the government compensated residents along the Luwero-Butalangu road in 2019, which excited residents that the road works would commence soon in vain.
Nabbanja Apologizes Over Delayed Upgrade Of Three Roads In Nakaseke25 May 2022, 12:10 Comments 150 Views Nakaseke, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja accompanied by Minister Kasule Lumumba arriving at Kiwoko CU Primary School playground to address leaders in Nakaseke
