Non-Registered Voters Cast Ballot for Absent Colleagues in Nansana

In short
Sserwanga notes that he identified many youths, older men and women. He, however, says since most of the people, presented voter location slips his caution was taken lightly with some people saying that the accused persons might have changed their polling stations.
Non-Registered Voters Cast Ballot for Absent Colleagues in Nansana25 Jan 2021, 17:43 Comments 110 Views Nansana, Uganda 2021 Elections Report
Agents of different candidates armed with voter registers. they use the document to verify that a person who has shown up at the polling station is a registered voter of that specific station
