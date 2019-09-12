Anthony Kushaba
Ntungamo Schools Miss Out On National Athletics Competitions for Three Years

12 Sep 2019
Ntungamo District Headquarters

In short
Grace Turyomunsi, the head teacher Nyaburiza primary school who also doubles as the acting Ntungamo District Sports Officer, says the district doesn’t budget even a coin for sports. Turyomunsi says schools are only able to collect money to run the activities up to the district level.

 

