NUP Launches Fundraising Campaign For Ugandans Detained in UAE

In short
Speaking in Kampala, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu-Bobi Wine, NUP party President said as a party they cannot look on when hundreds of Ugandans and other Africans continue to languish in UAE detention centers for lack of money to buy air tickets to travel back to their home countries.
NUP Launches Fundraising Campaign For Ugandans Detained in UAE13 Oct 2022, 18:41 Comments 198 Views Politics Updates
