Onduparaka Loses 3-1 to SC Villa in Arua

In short
The home team first conceded two goals to the visitors from Emmanuel Kalyowa and Faizel Muwawu within 12 minutes of the first half, largely as a result of Defensive errors. But Jamal Maliamungu made a tactful curve in the net in the 60th minute to give Onduparaka its lone goal of the game.
Onduparaka Loses 3-1 to SC Villa in Arua18 Nov 2019, 19:17 Comments 149 Views Arua, Uganda Sport Report
