Onduparaka Loses 3-1 to SC Villa in Arua

18 Nov 2019, 19:17 Comments 149 Views Arua, Uganda Sport Report
SC Villa players celebrating their third goal against Onduparaka at Green light stadium.

In short
The home team first conceded two goals to the visitors from Emmanuel Kalyowa and Faizel Muwawu within 12 minutes of the first half, largely as a result of Defensive errors. But Jamal Maliamungu made a tactful curve in the net in the 60th minute to give Onduparaka its lone goal of the game.

 

