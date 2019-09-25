In short
The clashes between the two groups started on Tuesday evening at Nyarugugu A landing site in Kashumba sub-county when locals accused the refugees of using illegal fishing gear on Lake Nakivale. According to the locals, bad fishing practices were depleting the Lake and affecting fish stocks.
One Person Killed as Locals Clash with Refugees in Isingiro
