One Person Killed as Locals Clash with Refugees in Isingiro

The clashes between the two groups started on Tuesday evening at Nyarugugu A landing site in Kashumba sub-county when locals accused the refugees of using illegal fishing gear on Lake Nakivale. According to the locals, bad fishing practices were depleting the Lake and affecting fish stocks.

 

