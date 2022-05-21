Opposition Accuse NRM of 'Bribing' Voters Ahead of Omoro By-election

A local leader hands over 10,000 note to one of the residents of Ocok Village, Kec Okela Parish, Akidi Subcounty in Omoro District shortly after NRM Candidate Andrew Ojok Oulanyah held his rally in Friday afternoon.

In short

Akecha says they have evidence of NRM party members giving out money to voters in various areas within the constituency where they have been campaigning. He alleges that the majority of those being given money are women who receive about shillings 1 million at every rally.