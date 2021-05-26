Alex Otto
10:58

Oulanyah Contacts Parties Over Formation of Appointments Committee

26 May 2021, 10:56 Comments 86 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah Parliament

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah

In short
The Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has said that he has informally contacted leaders of the political parties represented in Parliament over the nomination of members to the appointments committee.

 

Tagged with: 11th Parliament 575th University Appointments Board MEETING DP FDC NUP Parliament Speaker Jacob Oulanyah UPC
Mentioned: 11th Parliament NRM

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.