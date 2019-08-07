Over 1,000 Applicants Disqualified from Police Recruitment in Acholi

In short
According to the Police in Aswa River Region, a total of 2,228 people applied for the police recruitment exercise that started on July 29, from Nwoya District and ended on August 1 in Agago district. However, only 404 applicants were selected to participate in Oral and Medical tests, the last stage in the recruitment exercise.
Over 1,000 Applicants Disqualified from Police Recruitment in Acholi7 Aug 2019, 11:33 Comments 120 Views Kitgum, Uganda Security Northern Updates
some of the applicants who turned up for the recruitment of probation police constables in Kitgum Municipality last week. Photo By Julius Ocungi
