Over 1,000 Applicants Disqualified from Police Recruitment in Acholi

some of the applicants who turned up for the recruitment of probation police constables in Kitgum Municipality last week. Photo By Julius Ocungi

In short

According to the Police in Aswa River Region, a total of 2,228 people applied for the police recruitment exercise that started on July 29, from Nwoya District and ended on August 1 in Agago district. However, only 404 applicants were selected to participate in Oral and Medical tests, the last stage in the recruitment exercise.