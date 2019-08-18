In short

Over 20 people are feared to have died after a fuel tanker destined for Kasese overturned and caught fire.



The tanker in question failed to negotiate a corner at Kyambura trading centre in Kicwamba sub county of Rubirizi district. The tankers caught fire which also burnt two taxi that were loading passengers at the stage and also spread to nearby buildings.



The fire destroyed five buildings containing at least 8 shop.