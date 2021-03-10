William Mugisha
Passenger Dies Aboard Nile Star Bus

10 Mar 2021, 11:24 Comments 245 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Health Northern Updates
THE BUS THE DECEASED TRAVELLED WITH

Abdulatif Atiko, an employee of Nile star Bus Company, says when the bus stopped for a break mid-way through the journey in Pakwach district, the deceased got out for a short call and collapsed in the toilet.

 

Mentioned: Arua Regional Referral Hospital Nile star Bus.

