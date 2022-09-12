In short
The Local Government, Minister Raphael Magyezi however told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that cases of embezzlement by district officials have pushed the government to come up with new safeguards. In FY 2021/22, the government released only 76.28 billion Shillings out of 165.9 billion Shillings provided for the Parish revolving fund.
PDM: Gov't To Disburse Funds Directly To Sacco Groups
12 Sep 2022
In short
