PDM: Gov’t To Disburse Funds Directly To Sacco Groups

A local farmer group in Adjumani District participates in planting cassava recently.

The Local Government, Minister Raphael Magyezi however told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that cases of embezzlement by district officials have pushed the government to come up with new safeguards. In FY 2021/22, the government released only 76.28 billion Shillings out of 165.9 billion Shillings provided for the Parish revolving fund.

 

