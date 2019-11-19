Mwesigwa Alon
20:22

Physical Address For Tax Assessment No Longer Make Sense-URA Top story

19 Nov 2019, 20:19 Comments 182 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
President Museveni, Akol and Kasaija at the tax adminstrators meeting at Serena on Tuesday

President Museveni, Akol and Kasaija at the tax adminstrators meeting at Serena on Tuesday

In short
“We are cognizant of the fact that there are challenges we need to address - the digital economies. For example, Jumia, Google, Facebook and Kikuu, to mention but a few are around us. We have all used them in a way or another, and yet we are not registering revenue numbers in terms of collections from them,” Akol said.

 

Tagged with: Tax administrators forum doris akol Illicit Financial Flows Trade in Goods free trade agreement digital economy tax evasion
Mentioned: Yoweri Museveni African Tax Administrators’ Forum Doris Akol African Continental Free Trade Area Jumia Google, Inc. Facebook Kikuu

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.