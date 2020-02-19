Pictorial: Desert Locust Invasion in Kitgum

Large swarms of desert locusts on Tuesday invaded Gogo and Abudere villages in Lukwar Parish in Labongo Akwang Sub county in Kitgum district.













This was the largest invasion of locusts registered since the crop devouring insects were sighted in the district about a week ago.













The migratory insects settled overnight on tree branches and grasses in garden fields covering a radius of more than three kilometers.











Their stay was however interrupted after a team of Local Defense Unit personnel led by Brig Gen Francis Chemo, the team leader of the spraying exercise in Acholi sub region led an intervention against the pests.







URN followed this and brings you the events in pictures.

