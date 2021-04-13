Police Arrest Suspect in Rukungiri Student Murder

In short
A team of detectives led by Victor Arimpa, the Deputy in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department at Rukungiri Central Police station effected the arrest on Monday and search the suspect’s residence in Farmer’s village.
Police Arrest Suspect in Rukungiri Student Murder13 Apr 2021, 07:06 Comments 58 Views Rukungiri, Western Region, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Prime suspect in murder of a s4 student arrested.
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.