Police Investigates Murder of Sheema Businessman

In short

Mucunguzu went missing on Wednesday night on his way home from his coffee factory. His lifeless body was recovered was found dumped a few kilometers outside Kabwohe town along the Kabwohe –Mbarara road Thursday afternoon.

