Police Leadership Questioned on Bail, Re-arrest of MPs

In short
Makindye West MP Allan Sewanyana and Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya were arrested and detained on charges of murder, attempted murder and aiding and abetting terrorism, stemming from their alleged involvement in the recent killings in the Greater Masaka region.
Police Leadership Questioned on Bail, Re-arrest of MPs6 Oct 2021, 20:34 Comments 161 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Updates
Inspection General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola and others before the Defense committee. Login to license this image from 1$.
