Mugisha James
17:40

Police Recover Minor from Kidnappers, Arrest Three Suspects

5 Aug 2021
Parents being handed back the victim

In short
Namaganda says that she only discovered that the child was missing around 7 pm while closing the shop to return home. She says that she asked the other kids, who told that Simon had gone with James Mawanda, a Boda boda rider in the area.

 

