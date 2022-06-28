Police Recovers One Gun, Impound Vehicle Used in Robberies within Mukono

In short
Luke Oweyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, says that police have been able to recover a sub-machine gun loaded with three live ammunition as well as impounding the car at the Ham Mukasa-Nasuuti junction.
Police Recovers One Gun, Impound Vehicle Used in Robberies within Mukono28 Jun 2022, 15:53 Comments 130 Views Mukono, Uganda Crime Business and finance Security Editorial
In short
Mentioned: Robberies in Mukono
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.