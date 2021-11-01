Police Responded to Four False Bomb Scares Last Week

In short
Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, said in the same week the Police counter terrorism and bomb squad teams responded to four other suspicious terror scares reported by the general public in Katabi town council, Nsambya, Ggaba, and along Gayaza Roads, but all had no explosives.
