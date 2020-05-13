Police Shoots Jinja Food Vendor

In short
Namulondo says that she was traveling alongside another passenger on a motorcycle when police officers intercepted them along Kyabazinga way, but the motorist declined to stop, prompting them to fire at them.
Police Shoots Jinja Food Vendor13 May 2020, 16:09 Comments 92 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Misc Report
In short
