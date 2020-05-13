Wambuzi Reacheal
16:24

Police Shoots Jinja Food Vendor

13 May 2020, 16:09 Comments 92 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Misc Report
Eva Namulondo nursing wounds at the emmergency unit.

Eva Namulondo nursing wounds at the emmergency unit.

In short
Namulondo says that she was traveling alongside another passenger on a motorcycle when police officers intercepted them along Kyabazinga way, but the motorist declined to stop, prompting them to fire at them.

 

Tagged with: cartridge health worker motorist passenger victim
Mentioned: Abby Ngako Budhumbuli Evelyn Namulondo Jinja police spokesperson

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.