Politician Orders Education Director to 'Blackmail' Headteacher in Scramble for S.1 Admission

In short
Hajji Ismael Mulindwa, the Director of Basic Education narrated during an event organized by the Uganda National Teachers' Union-UNATU in Kampala that a top politician had ordered him to blackmail a headteacher of one of the top schools in the country in order to secure admission.
Politician Orders Education Director to 'Blackmail' Headteacher in Scramble for S.1 Admission11 Feb 2023, 14:27 Comments 218 Views Education Report
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.