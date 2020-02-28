Poor UACE Performance Dents Musician Bosmic Otim’s Political Ambitions

Bosmic Otim [middle] being led away by police officers at Gulu Main Market where he and his team from people power pressure group had been addressing residents on June 4 2019. Photo By Julius Ocungi

In short

The musician scored F9 in General paper, F in History, F in CRE, F in Arts and X in CST. However, he told URN that his results could have been purposely altered to disorganize" him and edge him out of contesting for a Parliamentary seat in 2021.