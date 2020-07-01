Baker Batte
Prisons Secures Equipment Worth UGX 1.2 b to Boost COVID-19 Response

1 Jul 2020, 15:28 Comments 111 Views Security Misc Updates

Frank Baine, the spokesperson of the Uganda Prisons said that the items which were handed over to the Commissioner General of Prisons Dr Johnson Byabasaija include 40 beds, 40 mattresses, 40 blankets, and teleconference equipment to be installed in Gulu, Arua, Mbale, Jinja and Mbarara Prisons.

 

