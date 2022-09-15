You Must Pay NSSF for Private Security Guards, Police Tells Companies

In short
Ssebambulidde explained that without a document showing monthly remuneration of NSSF from the time the license was acquired or last renewed, no PSO will be allowed to continue operating. PSOs apply for renewal of their licenses every year, thus Ssebambulidde said, defaulting on NSSF means such a company has kicked itself from the business.
You Must Pay NSSF for Private Security Guards, Police Tells Companies15 Sep 2022, 18:46 Comments 34 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
