In short
Ismail Kasasa, an eye witness, says the Movit truck rammed into the school bus as it tried to make a U turn to enter Victoria Mall. According to Kasasa, the driver tried to save the children but the bus the fell in the trench and overturned three times.
Pupils Injured as Movit Trucks Rams in Schools Bus Top story12 Jul 2019, 20:25 Comments 223 Views Entebbe, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
In short
Mentioned: Entebbe Municipality
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.