In short
Bagamuhunda also operates Freedom Institute for Law and ICT Studies (FILIS) under Freedom Radio in the same building. Our reporter visited the radio station premises along Bwankosya drive in Kabale municipality and found it locked with two padlocks.
Radio Station Premises Closed Over Tax Arrears2 Jul 2019, 20:51 Comments 79 Views Media Updates
In short
Tagged with: NGO construcción democracy farm financial year general manager governance institute music premises presenter reporter tale tax village worker
Mentioned: Alex Baingana Bwankosya Central Division Freedom Institute for Law and ICT Studies Freedom Radio Human Rights Justus Orishaba Bagamuhunda Kabale Kabale Municipality National Foundation Uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.