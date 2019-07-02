Samuel Amanya
20:54

Radio Station Premises Closed Over Tax Arrears

2 Jul 2019, 20:51 Comments 79 Views Media Updates
A building that hosts Freedom Radio in Kabale town

In short
Bagamuhunda also operates Freedom Institute for Law and ICT Studies (FILIS) under Freedom Radio in the same building. Our reporter visited the radio station premises along Bwankosya drive in Kabale municipality and found it locked with two padlocks.

 

