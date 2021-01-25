Kimbowa Ivan
10:18

Rain Delays Polling in Entebbe, Mubende, Makindye, Mukono and Lugazi

25 Jan 2021, 10:16 Comments 250 Views 2021 Elections Politics Election Gallery Report

In short
Mark Muganzi Mayanja the Mukono Returning Officer notes that deliveries had started but since they operate in open space, it would not make any sense to deliver them under heavy rains.

 

Tagged with: Heavy Rains Disrupt Early Delivery of Elections Materials in Mukono, Lugazi Municipalities
Mentioned: Municipality elections

