Rain Delays Polling in Entebbe, Mubende, Makindye, Mukono and Lugazi

In short
Mark Muganzi Mayanja the Mukono Returning Officer notes that deliveries had started but since they operate in open space, it would not make any sense to deliver them under heavy rains.
Rain Delays Polling in Entebbe, Mubende, Makindye, Mukono and Lugazi25 Jan 2021, 10:16 Comments 250 Views 2021 Elections Politics Election Gallery Report
In short
Tagged with: Heavy Rains Disrupt Early Delivery of Elections Materials in Mukono, Lugazi Municipalities
Mentioned: Municipality elections
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.