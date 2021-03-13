In short
According to reliable sources President Nelson Mandela who was then South Africa's Head of State telephoned his Ugandan counterpart requesting him to receive the Zulu monarch with magnanimity because he was a reliable ally pacifying South Africa. That paved way for a red square carpet being placed at the bottom of the stairs for him to step on arrival.
Remembering King Goodwill Zwelithini of Zulu
13 Mar 2021
In short
