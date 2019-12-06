Ayubu Kirinya
Rescue Teams Struggling to Retrieve Bodies in Bududa Landslides

6 Dec 2019
In short
A heavy down pour caused multiple landslides in the villages of Namasa, Naposhi and shukururu in Bushika sub-county of Bududa district on Tuesday killing 4 people, injuring 5 and displacing over 6,000 others. So far, rescue teams have retrieved seven bodies while more than 30 people are still unaccounted for.

 

