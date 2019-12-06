Rescue Teams Struggling to Retrieve Bodies in Bududa Landslides

In short
A heavy down pour caused multiple landslides in the villages of Namasa, Naposhi and shukururu in Bushika sub-county of Bududa district on Tuesday killing 4 people, injuring 5 and displacing over 6,000 others. So far, rescue teams have retrieved seven bodies while more than 30 people are still unaccounted for.
Rescue Teams Struggling to Retrieve Bodies in Bududa Landslides6 Dec 2019, 13:41 Comments 141 Views Bududa, Eastern Region, Uganda Environment Misc Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.