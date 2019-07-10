In short
The residents have signed a petition with a litany of accusations against Nsamba. He is accused of among others being involved in land wrangles, forging land agreements, connivance with land grabbers and damaging the, property of residents, food crops and planning illegal arrests of residents for his selfish interests.
Residents Accuse Chairperson of Office Misuse10 Jul 2019, 06:54 Comments 271 Views Kasangati, Uganda Human rights Crime Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Gitta LC I Chairperson LC II Chairperson Nangabo parish conniving in land grabbing and property damaging of residents food crops, land wrangles with forgery agreements
Mentioned: Wakiso District
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.