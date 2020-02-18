In short
Pius Mugisha, a resident of Rushaki in Central division, says that he was assaulted twice by soldiers on his way home from the trading Centre. Mugisha says that the soldiers who beat him were not on official duties since they had drunk together in the same pub earlier on.
Residents Accuse UPDF Soldiers of Harrasment Top story18 Feb 2020, 11:25 Comments 259 Views Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: UPDF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.