Residents Lynch Man for Staging Illegal Road Blocks

The residents say that ever since the president declared the nationwide lockdown, Tamulina who claimed to be working with police, has been using logs to stage illegal roadblocks along the Buhatandu-Bungecha road with the aim of harassing and extorting money from unsuspecting members of the public.
Residents Lynch Man for Staging Illegal Road Blocks27 Jul 2021, 07:50 Comments 113 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Report
Police detectives recover a machete and log which they suspect that, Matia Tamulina was using to stage illegal roadblocks-courtesy photo.
