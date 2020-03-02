In short
Our reporter visited Namesti Sub County over the weekend to see how the area looks like ten years after the disaster, considered to be worst in Bugisu region. The shadows of the agony caused by the disaster still linger in the lives of many landslide survivors.
Revisiting Nametsi 10-Years After Landslides Top story2 Mar 2020, 11:51 Comments 147 Views Environment Local government Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Early Warning Systems landslide
Mentioned: Aidah Wekooye Bulayi Ttta Godfrey Watenga John Baptist Nambeshe Kiryandong Luteshe County Member of Parliament Manjiya County Office of the Prime Minister Peter Weboya Sports Ministry Wilson Watila
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.