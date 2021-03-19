In short
Parliament’s Committee on Rules, Discipline and Privileges is proposing to limit campaigning for the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker ahead of the May elections.
Rules Committee Moves to Limit Campaigns for Speaker's Seat19 Mar 2021, 17:41 Comments 118 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: Parliament rules Speaker Race Speaker of Parliament campaign for Speaker unparliamentary language
Mentioned: Parliament office of the speaker
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.