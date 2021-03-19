Alex Otto
Rules Committee Moves to Limit Campaigns for Speaker's Seat

The Speaker Kadaga and Deputy Speaker Oulanyah Parliament

In short
Parliament’s Committee on Rules, Discipline and Privileges is proposing to limit campaigning for the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker ahead of the May elections.

 

