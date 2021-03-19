S2 Student Buried Alive in Kanungu Sand Quarry

In short
The incident happened at Kanyamishanga village in Katete Sub County, Kanungu district; the residents rescued five of the six victims and rushed them to Kambuga hospital for treatment.
S2 Student Buried Alive in Kanungu Sand Quarry19 Mar 2021, 18:54 Comments 154 Views Kanungu, Western Region, Uganda Environment Updates
