S2 Student Buried Alive in Kanungu Sand Quarry

19 Mar 2021, 18:54 Comments 154 Views Kanungu, Western Region, Uganda Environment Updates
Kanyamushanga sand quarry pit in Kanungu district. Photo by Ronald Kabanza.

The incident happened at Kanyamishanga village in Katete Sub County, Kanungu district; the residents rescued five of the six victims and rushed them to Kambuga hospital for treatment.

 

