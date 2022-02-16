Kato Joseph
Saudi Court Awards Judith Nakintu Shs 270m Over Road Accident Top story

16 Feb 2022, 17:02 Comments 412 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Counsel Atanansi Nsubuga addressing the media

In short
A traffic report from Saudi Arabia translated by Makerere University College of Education and External studies shows that Nakintu was driving with Dhafer. Other occupants included Dhafer’s wife, three daughters and son. The car allegedly overturned at New Coast Road, a few metres from Al-Qattan Bridge towards Al-Laith.

 

Tagged with: Litin Saad Dhafer Mohamed Al-Asmari and soSaud Saad Dhafer Mohamed Al-Asmari.

