In short
A traffic report from Saudi Arabia translated by Makerere University College of Education and External studies shows that Nakintu was driving with Dhafer. Other occupants included Dhafer’s wife, three daughters and son. The car allegedly overturned at New Coast Road, a few metres from Al-Qattan Bridge towards Al-Laith.
Saudi Court Awards Judith Nakintu Shs 270m Over Road Accident Top story16 Feb 2022, 17:02 Comments 412 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.