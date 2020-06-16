Scabies Hits Five Sub Counties in Hoima District

In short
The disease which manifests by severe and relentless itch has hit hard five sub-counties of Kyabigambire, Buseruka, Kitoba, Buraru and Kigorobya affecting both adults and children raising concerns among the residents and health officials.
Scabies Hits Five Sub Counties in Hoima District16 Jun 2020, 08:04 Comments 183 Views Hoima, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: infection scabies sub counties
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.