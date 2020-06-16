Okello Emmanuel
08:15

Scabies Hits Five Sub Counties in Hoima District

16 Jun 2020, 08:04 Comments 183 Views Hoima, Uganda Health Misc Updates

In short
The disease which manifests by severe and relentless itch has hit hard five sub-counties of Kyabigambire, Buseruka, Kitoba, Buraru and Kigorobya affecting both adults and children raising concerns among the residents and health officials.

 

